Court rejects ex-silver bird directors to strike out false statement charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of two former directors of Silver Bird Group Berhad will continue after the Sessions Court here today dismissed their application to strike out 15 charges for allegedly furnishing Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (Bursa Malaysia) with false statements.

Judge Hasbullah Adam made the ruling after finding no merit in the application filed by Datuk Tan Han Kook, 66, and Ching Siew Cheong, 53

“After reviewing and considering the application, I find no sufficient merit in the application. Therefore, the application is rejected,” the judge said.

Hasbullah said the rights of both applicants would not be prejudiced as they still have the opportunity to challenge the evidence after the prosecution closes the case.

He then set Dec 16 and 17 for continuation of the trial.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Hafiz Mohd Yusof from the Securities Commission of Malaysia (SC) told the court that the prosecution would call five or six new witnesses after a total of 34 prosecution witnesses were called to testify in this case.

Ching was represented by counsel Datuk N.Sivananthan while lawyer Teh See Khoon represented Tan.

On Sept 11, 2013, Tan and Ching pleaded not guilty to seven and eight counts, respectively read separately before Sessions Court judge, Murtazadi Amran.

They were both charged for knowingly allowing furnishing of the false statements to Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad which was the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements For Three-Month Period Ending between Jan 31, 2010 and Oct 31, 2011.

They are accused of committing the offence at the bourse’s office in Bukit Kewangan between March 29, 2010 and Dec 31, 2011.

Both Tan and Ching face a maximum of 10 years’ jail and a fine of up to RM3 million if convicted for the offences under Section 369(b)(B) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007. — Bernama