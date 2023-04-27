Court releases CCTV showing bail counter did not close early

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court chief registrar’s office (PKPMP) has released a CCTV recording to prove its claim that the bail counter at the Kuala Lumpur court complex did not close early on April 20.

In a brief statement today, PKPMP said with reference to a media statement issued by the office on April 23, a CCTV recording was submitted showing that on April 20, the Kuala Lumpur Court bail counter, which is located opposite a Maybank ATM machine, was still operating and receiving the public until 4 pm.

The CCTV recording can be accessed through the judiciary’s official social media sites on Facebook and Instagram.

In its April 23 statement, PKPMP denied media reports that the bail counter had closed early resulting in six accused being forced to stay in prison.

That statement said the counter was open as usual, and 10 accused in the case were allowed bail by the court but only four bailors were present to process bail on the said day.

PKPMP had also said bailors were not present to process bail for the six accused when the counter closed at 4 pm, the normal closing time for the counter throughout the month of Ramadan.

It said the presence of bailors to process bail is part of a procedure that must be adhered to as it enables the court to know the identity of the bailor responsible.

The allegations on counter closure were published in a news portal article on April 20 titled “6 to spend weekend in prison as bail counter closes earlier.” -Bernama