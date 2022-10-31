Court sets Jan 12 next year for case management of prosecution’s appeal in Cradle Fund CEO murder

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has fixed Jan 12 for further case management of the prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal of Samirah Muzaffar (pix) and two teenagers on the charge of murdering Cradle Fund chief executive officer (CEO) Nazrin Hassan.

One of their lawyers, Rahmat Mohamed Hazlan, when contacted, said the hearing of the appeal had yet to be fixed as as the records of appeal were still not ready.

The appeal came up for case management before Court of Appeal deputy registrar Mohd Khairi Haron today.

On June 21 this year, the Shah Alam High Court acquitted and discharged Samirah, 47, who is Nazrin’s widow and the two teenagers, aged 19 and 16, after finding that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against them.

Samirah and the two teenagers, as well as an Indonesian woman, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, were charged with murdering Nazrin, 45, at his house in Mutiara Damansara between 11.30 pm on June 13, 2018, and 4 am the following day.

On June 23 this year, the Attorney-General’s Chambers filed a notice of appeal against the High Court’s decision in acquitting Samirah and the teenagers on the murder charge.

Meanwhile, on June 30 this year, Samirah and the teenagers filed an appeal to challenge certain findings of facts by the High Court, including the findings that the fire which broke out in Nazrin’s room was “done deliberately”.

The High Court judge, in his oral judgment, said the court accepted the testimonies of the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Edwin Galan Teruki and investigating officer Halim Zulkefeli, in which they concluded that the fire was deliberately lit.-Bernama