Court sets Jun 29 for case management on toddler’s inquest

SEREMBAN: The case management on the inquest to determine the cause of a 15-month old girl’s death at a childcare centre here, has been set for June 29 before a Coroner’s Court judge.

Sessions Court Judge Rushan Lutfi Mohamed set the new date after the court was informed the coroner who was supposed to handle the inquest was on leave due to health problems. The proceedings were originally scheduled to start today (Monday).

Earlier, the inquest officer, who is also the state prosecution director, Badius Zaman Ahmad, during the proceedings, said that his team intended to call 10 witnesses to testify and seven days were needed for the inquest to determine the cause of Nour Rania Asyifaa Yuseri’s death.

Meanwhile, lawyer Muhammad Amin Anuar, who holds a watching brief for the victim’s family, informed the court that his team also planned to call 10 witnesses to testify during the proceedings.

Apart from that, he also asked the court to allow him to obtain a list of prosecution witnesses to avoid discrepancies as well as documents related to the proceedings including forensic reports, chemistry, pathology and the results of the victim’s post-mortem.

On Feb 22, Nour Rania Asyifaa was reported to have died after her head was believed to be stuck on a cloth cradle at a childcare centre in Bandar Sri Sendayan.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said the girl was pronounced dead at the Sendayan Health Clinic by medical officers at 4.30 pm after a woman who was also her babysitter took the victim to the clinic for treatment.-Bernama