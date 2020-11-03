Court sets Nov 11 for third party presence to claim property seized from Najib, 17 others

KUALA LUMPUR: The case management for the presence of interested third parties seeking claim to the property, comprising hundreds of handbags of various brands, cash, watches and 27 cars, that were seized from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (pix) and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and 16 others, has been set for Nov 11.

Najib’s lawyer, Nur Syahirah Hanapiah, when contacted by Bernama, said that if no third party were to appear on that day, the court would proceed with the case by setting a trial date.

The case management was earlier fixed for today, but it has been vacated due to the enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) here, Putraja and Selangor which has been extended from Oct 27 to Nov 9.

In the notice of motion, the respondents named by the prosecution are Najib, Rosmah, their three children — Nor Ashman Razak Mohd Najib, Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib and Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz (Najib’s step-son)-- Mohd Kyizzad Mesran; Senijauhar Sdn Bhd; Aiman Ruslan; Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia, Yayasan Semesta; Yayasan Mustika Kasih; Rembulan Kembara Sdn Bhd, Goh Gaik Ewe (Low Taek Jho’s mother), Roger Ng Chong Hwa (former Goldman Sachs officer) and wife, Lim Hwee Bin; Kee Kok Thiam; Tan Vern Tact and Geh Choh Hun.

Among the valuables were 52 branded handbags, 10 watches and cash in different denominations - RM537,000, Pound Sterling 2,700, Rupee Sri Lanka 2,870,000, old notes Ringgit Malaysia RM187,750, Pound Sterling 320,500, Rupiah 13,177,00 US$100, Hryvnies (Ukraine) 376, Euro 20, France 50, South African 10 Rand, Singapore Dollar 40, Riyal 531, Philippines Peso 740 and new notes Ringgit Malaysia 21,150 which were seized on May 17, 2018.

Also seized on the same day were four branded watches, 171 branded handbags and 27 pairs of expensive shoes, while 40 luxury handbags were confiscated on June 11, 2018.

Meanwhile, 27 Nissan Urvan vehicles were seized on Aug 2, 2018. — Bernama