Court shown videos of Siti Bainun's alleged 'slavery treatment'

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today was shown several video recordings of the treatment given to inmates, alleged like slaves, by Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali.

Among the recordings were a birthday celebration for Yasmin Nahar Mahmood, 19, who was then a resident of the home, a vacation with Siti Bainun at a hotel and one taken during a Hari Raya celebration.

In earlier proceedings, Yasmin, the fifth prosecution witness, said she had been treated like a slave by Siti Bainun while staying at the shelter.

When cross-examined by lawyer representing Siti Bainun, Nur A'minahtul Mardiah Md Nor who asked if she was treated like a slave by Siti Bainun despite the footage showing otherwise, Yasmin replied: Yes.

Referring to the Hari Raya celebration video recorded on May 22, 2021,Yasmin agreed with Nur A'minahtul Mardiah that Bella hugged Siti Bainun for the longest time.

Nur A'minahtul Mardiah: Bella gave her abuser a long tight hug?

Yasmin: Yes.

Nur A'minahtul Mardiah: So Bella wasn’t afraid of her abuser?

Yasmin: Yes

In today's proceedings too, the defence listed 10 of Yasmin's statements which were said to be lies and false statements.

Among them, were Bella’s poor leg condition which she said had become weak after the frequent abuse (the video recording showed Bella could walk normally) and beaten with aclothing hanger until it broke (Yasmin was then at a shelter in Jitra, Kedah at the time of the incident) .

Yasmin however denied that the statements she had given were false.

Earlier when questioned by another defence lawyer, Asiah Abdul Jalil, Yasmin said Siti Bainun had instructed her to apply medicine to the wounds on Bella's body and the medicines were bought by the accused herself.

The witness agreed the medicines used on Bella included aloe vera moisturiser, iodine solution, wound spray, antiseptic solution and wound dressing as shown in a photograph.

Siti Bainun, 30, is charged with two counts of neglecting and abusing the teen, between February and June 2021, resulting in the victim sustaining physical and emotional injuries.

The trial before Judge Izralizam Sanusi continues next Wednesday. -Bernama