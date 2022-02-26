Covid: 0.51 per cent of new cases involve categories 3 to 5: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Only 156 cases or 0.51 per cent of the 30,644 new Covid-19 cases reported yesterday were of categories three, four and five.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today said the majority of the cases, which is 30,488 or 99.49 per cent were in categories one and two.

This brings the cumulative total of cases in Malaysia to 3,367,871.

“Of the 156 cases in categories three, four and five, 33 were individuals who were unvaccinated or have yet to complete the vaccination, 77 were fully vaccinated by yet to receive the booster dose,” he said.

As of Feb 25, a total of 1,677 cases were admitted to hospitals, of which 589 (35.1 per cent) were in categories three, four and five; while the remaining 1,088 (64.9 peratus) were in categories one and two.

He said 22,678 cases of recoveries were reported, bringing the cumulative figure to 3,040,850.

On the intensive care unit (ICU) bed usage, Dr Noor Hisham said seven states recorded bed usage of 50 per cent or more, namely Kelantan (92 per cent), Johor (61 per cent), Perlis (55 per cent), Perak (53 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya or Melaka each with 50 per cent.

He said, overall, Dr Noor Hisham said every state was prepared with their quick response plan in the event of an increase in cases requiring admission to the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC), hospital and ICU.

On the difference in daily data of hospital admissions of Covid-19 cases compared to newly diagnosed Covid-19 categories one to five cases daily, he said the matter was due to the patient's dynamic clinical condition which may deteriorate or improve during Covid-19 infection.

“For example, when diagnosed, the patient may be in category 2A and isolated at home through a digital Home Surveillance Order (HSO), but the patient's health status may decline to category 3 or more and require hospitalisation.

“At the same time, there are also high-risk Covid-19 cases from categories one and two that require admission to PKRC and hospital as a precautionary measure,” he added.-Bernama