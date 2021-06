KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 7,049 recoveries in Covid-19 cases today, the highest since the pandemic hit the country early last year, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said this brings the cumulative figure for recovered cases to 508,947. The previous high for recoveries in a single day was 5,718 recorded on Feb 16.

Dr Noor Hisham said 103 deaths and 8,209 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 3,096 and the cumulative total for positive cases to 595,374.

Today’s new cases were higher than the 7,703 reported yesterday, and Selangor again topped the list with 3,125 cases, he said in a statement.

Dr Noor Hisham said the latest fatalities were aged between 27 and 97, with the majority having a history of chronic diseases.

He said active cases now stand at 83,331 and 880 patients were in intensive care, with 446 requiring ventilator support.

For new cases according to states, Kuala Lumpur had 801, followed by Johor (752), Sarawak (594), Negeri Sembilan (576), Kelantan (414), Perak (384), Kedah (373), Melaka (322), Penang (303), Sabah (203), Pahang (135), Terengganu (127), Labuan (62), Putrajaya (33) and Perlis (5).

Dr Noor Hisham said 24 new clusters were detected, with 19 involving workplaces, four in the community, and the Jalan Damai Budi education cluster in Kuala Lumpur.

“There are five workplace clusters in Selangor comprising the Sunsuria, Jalan Wawasan and Persiaran Bukit Raja construction sites, Jalan Manan 2 and Taman Sentosa. There is one workplace cluster in Jalan Brooke in Sarawak, while the clusters in Johor are Jalan Flora Utama, Jalan Murni Lapan, Jalan Angkasa Mas Satu and Jalan Paya.

“There are three workplace clusters in Kelantan comprising Kampung Aur, Jalan Sri Aman and Jalan 4A Padang Tembak, two in Penang comprising Industri Perai Empat and Jalan Pasar Bukit Mertajam, while the rest are in Jalan Coastal Sembulan (Sabah), Jalan Tembaga Kuning (Perak), Industri Gebeng (Pahang) and Putra Empat (Putrajaya),” he added.

He said the four community clusters are Sungai Selangan in Sarawak, Jalan Cendana in Johor, and Kampung Mat Daling and Batu Hitam in Pahang. — Bernama