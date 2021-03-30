Covid: 1,133 new cases, five deaths reported today - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia rose back to four digits when 1,133 infections were reported today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said five fatalities were also reported over the same 24-hour period, bringing the death toll to 1,265.

A total of 1,148 recoveries were reported during the period, bringing the cumulative total for recovered cases to 344,018 and active cases to 14,199.

“Of the new cases, 1,125 were local transmissions and eight were imported cases, while 161 individuals are still in intensive care, including 76 on ventilator support,“ he said in a statement here.

Yesterday, new cases dropped to 941, the first three-digit daily figure since December last year.

He said the three states with the most number of new cases were Selangor with 401, followed by Penang (194) and Sarawak (153), while the other states all recorded fewer than 100 cases each.

On the latest deaths, he said they involved local men aged between 36 and 88, who had chronic diseases.

Dr Noor Hisham also said nine new clusters were detected, with five at workplaces, three in the community and one involving high-risk group, that is the Kota Kemajuan Cluster in Johor.

The workplace clusters are Jalan Pinang Raja, Jalan SC Satu and Jalan Western in Selangor, Jalan Sulaiman in Kuala Lumpur and Batu Enam Setengah in Negeri Sembilan while the community clusters are Fasa Dua Semarak and Ranggu in Sabah and Jalan Merak in Johor. — Bernama