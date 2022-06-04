Covid: 1,191,976 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,191,976 children aged five to 11 or 33.6 per cent of the child population in the country have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids), as of yesterday.

Based on data via the COVIDNOW website, a total of 1,732,523 or 48.8 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,915,979 individuals or 93.7 per cent of the group were fully vaccinated, while 3,011,714 or 96.8 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,103,423 individuals or 68.4 per cent of the adult population in the country have received booster doses while 22,976,190 or 97.7 per cent have completed two doses and 23,252,505 or 98.9 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 9,849 doses were administered yesterday, with 2,020 as first doses, 6,655 as second doses and 1,174 booster doses, bringing the cumulative total vaccine dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,970,006.

Meanwhile, according to the Github Portal, the Ministry of Health reported one death in Sarawak due to Covid-19 yesterday.-Bernama