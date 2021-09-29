Covid: 12,434 new cases reported Wednesday (Sept 29): Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases nationwide continued to increase for the second consecutive day, with 12,434 cases reported as of noon today.

Yesterday, the country recorded 11,332 cases.

Through his postings on Twitter and Facebook, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest development took the total number of infections in the country to 2,232,960.

Sarawak remained the state with the highest number of new daily cases with 2,967, followed by Selangor (1,362), Johor (1,289), Kelantan (1,125) and Sabah (1,000).

Perak, meanwhile, recorded 971 cases, followed by Penang (863), Pahang (663), Kedah (652), Terengganu (612), Melaka (375), Kuala Lumpur (284) and Negeri Sembilan (169).

Three states reported two-digit cases, namely Perlis (79), Putrajaya (18) and Labuan (five).

Meanwhile, the usage of Covid-19 beds as of 5 pm yesterday was at 64 per cent for the intensive care unit (ICU) and 56 per cent for non-ICU. -Bernama