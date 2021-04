KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,300 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Malaysia today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Of this number, 1,276 cases were local transmissions and 24 were imported ones, he said in a posting on his official Twitter account.

This brings the cumulative figure for positive Covid-19 cases in the country to 353,329, with 14,161 being active cases.

The three states with the highest new case numbers are Sarawak with 385, followed by Selangor (242) and Kelantan (126).

Dr Noor Hisham also said 1,412 recoveries were recorded today while 189 cases were still being treated in the intensive care unit, with 88 requiring ventilator support.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham in a statement said, 10 new clusters were detected - five at workplaces, three in the community, and one each involving a detention centre and a religious event.

The workplace clusters are Integrasi Rawang Tiga and Jalan Badli Shah in Selangor, Jalan Maju in Sarawak, Jalan Kota Kubang Labu in Kelantan and Jalan Mega Industri in Johor.

The community clusters are Kampung Palekbang in Kelantan, Taman Peruda in Kedah and Kampung Belaoh in Terengganu.

The detention centre cluster is Padang Hijau in Johor while the religious event cluster is Belacon in Sabah. — Bernama