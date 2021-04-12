Covid: 1,317 new cases, four deaths today - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,317 new Covid-19 cases and four fatalities were recorded in the country today, according to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said 1,305 of the new cases were local transmissions, while 12 were imported.

“Another 1,052 cases recovered today, taking the cumulative total of recoveries to 345,005. A total of 188 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 84 require respiratory assistance,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said Sarawak reported the highest number of new cases today with 351, followed by Selangor (303) and Kuala Lumpur (116).

Dr Noor Hisham said 10 new clusters were also identified, with seven of them involving the workplace.

“The workplace clusters are Leepang and Indera Mahkota Tiga clusters in Pahang, Balakong Lapan Industry in Selangor, Jalan Perjiranan Empat in Johor, Jalan Stadium Empat in Kelantan, Ara Murni in Terengganu and Persiaran Salahuddin in Putrajaya.

“The community clusters are the Kabu Cluster in Kedah, Kampung Paya Pulai in Pahang and Jalan Canning Estate in Perak,“ he said.

He added that there were a total of 1,469 clusters reported to date, with 345 still active. — Bernama