Covid: 1,482 new cases, seven fatalities Wednesday - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 1,482 new Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 1,070 recovered cases were also reported, taking the total number of recoveries to 329,624, adding that there are now 14,604 active Covid-19 cases in the country.

“Of the new cases, 1,480 were local transmissions and two more were import cases, while 164 individuals are being treated in the intensive care unit, 81 of whom require respiratory aid,“ he said in a statement today.

The total number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 345,500 while the death toll is 1,272.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor reported the highest number of overnight infections with 661 cases followed by Penang (200) and Sarawak (176).

Also, 13 new clusters were identified, seven of which are workplace-related, five in the community and one from a high-risk group, the Lorong Mulia cluster in Johor, he said.

The new workplace clusters identified were Jalan Kingsway and Bulatan Aman in Sarawak, Delima Baiduri (Kedah), Jalan Hevena Scruciana (Selangor), Jalan Rasmi (Selangor and Kuala Lumpur), Pulau Enoe (Labuan), Jalan Jelawat (Penang and Perak), while the ones in the community were Emas Bemban and Layar in Kedah, Jalan Baji (Sarawak) as well as Kampung Baru Pasir Putih and Rimbayan in Sabah. — Bernama