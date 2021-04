KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded a slight drop in positive Covid-19 cases to 1,510 today from 1,854 yesterday, with eight new deaths reported, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this brings the cumulative positive cases to 359,117, with 15,059 being active cases, and the death toll to 1,321.

Dr Noor Hisham said 1,505 of the new cases were local transmissions.

“The recovered cases recorded today total 1,248, giving a cumulative figure of 342,737 recoveries,” he said on his Twitter page.

A total of 194 cases were still being treated in the intensive care unit, with 81 requiring ventilator support, he added.

In a statement on the daily Covid-19 development, Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor reported the highest number of daily cases, with 415, followed by Sarawak (296), Kelantan (171), Sabah (131), Kuala Lumpur (106) and Penang (101).

He said the eight fatality cases were all Malaysians, namely six men and two women aged between 48 and 83, with all of them having a history of chronic diseases.

He also said that nine new clusters were detected today, of which six were workplace clusters and three community clusters.

The new workplace clusters recorded were in Jalan Kebun Industry in Selangor, Pujut Satu (Sarawak), Bandar Baru Kubang Kerian (Kerian), Jalan Tun Ismail (Kuala Lumpur) as well as Jalan Kempas Satu and Jalan Padu Industri (Johor).

The community clusters were in Kampung Kelanang (Selangor, Jalan Kapitan (Sarawak) and Kampung Tanjung (Terengganu).

“The latest development takes the total number of clusters to 1,451, with 343 clusters still active,” he said, adding that a total of 1,108 clusters had ended, including eight today. — Bernama