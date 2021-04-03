Covid: 1,638 new cases, three deaths recorded on Saturday (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,638 new Covid-19 cases, with three deaths, were recorded in the last 24 hours, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that 1,449 recovered cases were also recorded, bringing the cumulative number of recovered cases from Covid-19 in the country to 333,892 while the total number of deaths stood at 1,286, and the number of active cases with infectivity is 14,432.

“Of the total new cases today, 1,631 are local transmissions while the other seven are imported cases,” he said through his official Twitter account.

He said that 167 cases were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 81 individuals in need of respiratory assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that Perak recorded the highest daily number of new cases at 494, followed by Selangor (352 cases) and Sarawak with 290 cases.

Meanwhile, seven new clusters were detected, of which four are community clusters, namely the Kampung Binyu Cluster in Sarawak; Jalan Merdeka Cluster in Johor; Simpang Tiga Merotai Cluster in Sabah and Jalan Kenanga Cluster in Melaka.

Three workplace clusters are the Jalan Bandar Sembilan Cluster in Negeri Sembilan; Teknologi Peramu Jaya Cluster in Pahang and Jalan Kubota Sentral Cluster in Sabah.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 1,038 clusters were declared to have ended thus far, including 13 clusters that ended today. — Bernama