Covid: 179 cases in category three, four and five: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Only 1.5 per cent or 179 of the 11,899 new Covid-19 cases reported as at 12 noon today were from categories three, four and five.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah(pix) said the remaining 11,710 cases or 98.5 per cent comprised those in categories one which is asymptomatic and category two or mild symptoms.

Category three are those with lung infection, four requires oxygen assistance and five needs to be on ventilator.

“From the total new cases, 11 875 cases involved domestic transmission comprising 11,000 Malaysians and 875 foreigners while 14 cases were imported (six locals and eight foreigners),” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 today.

He said there were 15,891 recovery cases today and the total recoveries in the country is now at 2,070,715 or 91.7 per cent from the overall Covid-19 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said 904 cases are being treated at intensive care unit (ICU) with 850 confirmed Covid-19 positive while another 54 cases were suspected or probable cases under investigation.

A total of 492 cases required respiratory assistance involving 380 cases confirmed Covid-19 positive while 112 cases were suspected or probable cases under investigation.

He also said 14 new clusters were detected with seven of them involving infection at the work place while six on transmission in the community and one religious cluster.

Meanwhile, he said the Covid-19 infectivity rate or R-naught (Rt) according to the daily cases yesterday was 0.90 for the whole country.

“Putrajaya recorded the highest Rt at 1.02 while all other states recorded Rt below 1.0 and Labuan has 0 value,” he said.