Covid-19: 10,002 new cases, 28 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 28 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 35,127.

Seven of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Perak and Selangor recorded six deaths each, followed by Johor (5), Penang (4), Negeri Sembilan (3), Pahang (2) and Kedah and Sarawak (1 each).

There were no deaths reported in Kelantan, Malacca, Perlis, Sabah, Kelantan, Terengganu and the federal territories.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 10,002 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,256,469.