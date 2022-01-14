Covid-19: 12 fatalities recorded

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 12 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,750.

The deaths were recorded in Sabah (3), Johor (2), Pahang (2), Kelantan (1), Negeri Sembilan (1), Penang (1), Terengganu (1) and Kuala Lumpur (1).

No new deaths were reported in Kedah, Malacca, Perak, Perlis, Sarawak, Selangor, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 40,276 active cases, including 198 in intensive care units (ICU), 93 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,798,917.