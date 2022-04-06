Covid-19: 12,017 new cases, 33 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 33 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 35,160.

Ten of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Selangor recorded eight deaths, followed by Perak (6), Kedah (4), Sarawak (3), Johor, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Perlis (2 each) and Penang and Kuala Lumpur (1 each).

There were no deaths reported in Malacca, Sabah, Terengganu, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 10,002 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,268,486.