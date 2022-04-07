Covid-19: 12,105 new cases, 32 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 32 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 35,192.

Nine of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Johor and Selangor recorded seven deaths each, followed by Perak (5), Terengganu (4), Kedah and Malacca (3 each) and Negeri Sembilan, Perlis and Kuala Lumpur (1 each).

There were no deaths in Kelantan, Pahang, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 12,105 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,280,591.