Covid-19: 12,390 new cases, 30 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 30 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 35,099.

Eleven of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Kedah and Perak recorded seven deaths each, followed by Kelantan and Selangor (3 each), Pahang and Penang (2 each) and Johor, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur (1 each).

There were no deaths reported in Perlis, Sabah, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 12,390 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,246,467.