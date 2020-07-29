Covid-19: 13 new cases, 5 cases locally transmitted

PETALING JAYA: Thirteen new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded today, which brings the total number of active cases in the country to 220.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported today, leaving the death toll at 121.

Health Director General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today made the announcement, adding that eight of the new cases were imported.

“The eight consisted of four Malaysians and four foreigners.

“The remaining five local transmission cases comprised three Malaysians and two foreigners,” Noor Hisham said.

Noor Hisham said 10 cases were discharged yesterday bringing the total the total number of patients to have recovered to 8,318.

“This leaves a total of 220 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

“Two of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, with one needing ventilator assistance,” he added.