Covid-19: 1,309 new cases, three deaths, four new clusters - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 1,309 new Covid-19 cases today with Kuala Lumpur having the highest number of cases at 473, followed by Sabah (290) and Selangor (238).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cumulative number of positive cases in the country to date was 64,485, of which 11,481 were currently active.

“Of the total number of new cases, there is one import case from abroad while 1,308 cases are from local transmissions,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said 1,333 patients had recovered and were discharged today, taking the total number of recovered cases to date was 52,647.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, three Covid-19-related deaths were reported, namely two local men from Perak and Negeri Sembilan respectively, and a non-citizen woman in Sabah, bringing the cumulative number of deaths in the country due to the disease, to 357.

He said there were currently 116 cases being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 42 requiring respiratory assistance, while four new clusters were also discovered today, namely the Sungai Mulia Construction Site Cluster in Kuala Lumpur, Batu Lima Cluster in Sabah, Yayasan Cluster in Selangor and Hilir Cluster in Kelantan. — Bernama