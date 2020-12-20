Covid-19: 1,340 new cases, Selangor still highest among states (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 1,340 new Covid-19 cases today, with Selangor registering the highest among states at 441 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This brings the cumulative figure for Covid-19 positive cases to 93,309, with 15,563 being active cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said only three of the new cases were imported while 1,337 were local transmissions.

“The Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur recorded 284 cases, Sabah (196 cases), Negeri Sembilan (169), Johor (156), Penang (30), the Federal Territory of Labuan (27) and Pahang (12).

“Perak detected 10 cases, Kedah (six) and Sarawak (three), while the Federal Territory of Putrajaya and Terengganu have two each, and Melaka and Kelantan have one each,” he said in a statement here.

Dr Noor Hisham said 134 or 10% of the new cases involved prisons and immigration detention depots, and they were the Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster in Selangor with 58 cases, Tembok Gajah Cluster, Johor (56 cases), Tembok Cluster, Kedah (10), Seberang Perai Prison Cluster, Penang (eight) and Kepayan Prison Cluster, Sabah (two).

He also said four fatalities, involving three Malaysians and one foreigner, were reported today, raising the death toll to 437.

He said the 434th death (case no. 63,582) was a 63-year-old man at Hospital Sungai Buloh, Selangor who had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke and obesity, while the 435th death (case no. 70,071) was a 67-year-old man at Penang Hospital who had high blood pressure.

“In Sabah, the 436th death (case no. 72,925) involved a 78-year-old man at Hospital Tawau who had high blood pressure and heart disease, while the foreigner (case no. 91,013) who died was a 77-year-old man at the Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan,” he added.

He said 1,067 cases had recovered today, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 77,309 or 82.9% of the total number of positive cases.

A total of 116 cases are still being treated in the intensive care unit, with 57 requiring ventilator support. — Bernama