PETALING JAYA: Sixteen new Covid-19-positive were recorded as of 12pm today, marking the fourth consecutive day of double-digit numbers of infections in Malaysia.

Health director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement said four had recovered.

He added that there were now 142 active cases with the potential to infect.

Five patients have been admitted to intensive care units, with one requiring a ventilator.

No new deaths reported, he said. The current death toll stands at 123.