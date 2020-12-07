Covid-19: 1,600 new cases today - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia remained at four digits today with 1,600 infections, bringing the cumulative figure of positive cases to 74,294, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the latest cases raised the number of active cases to 11,604, while 1,033 recoveries were reported today, bringing the number of recovered cases so far to 62,306.

Dr Noor Hisham said 1,597 of the new cases were local transmissions and the rest imported cases.

“Negeri Sembilan reported the highest daily figure at 541 cases (33.8%), followed by Selangor with 426 cases (26.6%) and Sabah 248 cases (15.5%).

“The spike in Negeri Sembilan was due to the surge in cases in the Bakti Cluster at 500 cases (92.4%) of the total in the state, with the cases being isolated in a prison area,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 today.

Dr Noor Hisham said 584 or 36.5% of the cases reported today were linked to clusters at temporary detention centres (PTS) and prisons, involving the Bakti Cluster (500 cases), Tembok Cluster (49), PTS Sibuga Cluster (17), Seberang Perai Prison Cluster (eight), Matambai Cluster (seven), Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster (two) and GK Tawau Cluster (one).

He said two fatalities were recorded today, bringing the death toll to 384, or 0.52% of the total number of positive cases.

Both deaths were reported in Sabah, involving a 76-year-old woman with a history of high blood pressure and anaemia, and a 59-year-old man suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

“A total of 129 positive cases are still being treated in the intensive care unit, with 57 requiring ventilator support,” he said. — Bernama