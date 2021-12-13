Covid-19: 17 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 17 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Of the total, three were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). This brings the death toll from the disease here to 30,879 people.

Terengganu recorded the highest number of new deaths at 4, making up 23.5 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Kelantan (3), Kedah (2), Perak (2), Perlis (2), Penang (2), Malacca (1) and Sabah (1).

There were no deaths reported in Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 58,852 active cases, including 407 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 216 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,691,639.