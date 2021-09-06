Covid-19: 17,352 new cases reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The total new Covid-19 cases in the country today fell to 17,352 compared to 20,396 cases yesterday contributed by Kuala Lumpur and Selangor which reported significant drop in infections.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a post on his Twitter account said the cumulative Covid-19 cases in Malaysia stands at 1,862,187 cases.

Sarawak today became the state with highest cases with 3,714 cases recorded to surpass Selangor which logged 2,126 transmissions.

Selangor which has reporting increasing cases since April, had led other states with more than 7,000 daily cases since July.

The number of daily cases in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur started to fall after Klang Valley achieved herd immunity with more than 80 percent of the adult population vaccinated while Kuala Lumpur today reported 398 new cases.

On the details of new cases today, Dr Noor Hisham said Johor logged 2,101; Sabah (1,844); Kedah (1,599); Penang (1,558); Kelantan (1,213); and Perak (1,082).

“Meanwhile, state with less than 1,000 cases are Terengganu 700 cases; Pahang (463); Melaka (295); Negeri Sembilan (193); Perlis (38); Putrajaya (23); and Labuan five cases,” he said. — Bernama