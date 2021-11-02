Covid-19: 202 mental patients under HRPZ II fully vaccinated: Dr Selasawati

KOTA BHARU: A total of 202 mental patients under the supervision of Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) have completed their Covid-19 vaccination, said its director Datuk Dr Selasawati Ghazali(pix).

She said the vaccine was administered to patients who were in hospital wards, patients who came for follow-up treatment at the clinic as well as those who could not come to the vaccination centre due to some constraints, via house visits.

Meanwhile, Dr Selasawati said the HRPZ II medical team had also carried out house visits to vaccinate 168 bedridden senior citizens as well as those who could not come to the vaccination centre due to transportation problems.

She said this to reporters after attending an outreach programme in Kampung Bechah Mulong near Melor, here today.

She said they would also track down patients who had not received the Covid-19 vaccine, adding that the patients would be given the single-dose CanSino vaccine.

Dr Selasawati said the hospital’s outreach programme seeks to provide opportunities to those who want to get vaccinated against Covid-19 but are unable to do so due to various problems.

“We take the initiative by going to them and fulfilling their desire to get vaccinated.

“For example, in Kampung Bechah Mulong today we managed to vaccinate five women aged between 63 and 73 years old, including the disabled,“ she said.-Bernama