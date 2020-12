KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,062 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country today, with Selangor contributing almost half with 1,014 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest figures brought the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the country to date to 97,389, with 17,646 of them still active.

Another death recorded today takes the total number of casualties due to the pandemic to 439, or 0.45% of the total number of cases.

“Of the new cases recorded today, four are import cases infected from abroad, while 2,058 cases are from local transmissions,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor remained as the state with the highest number of new daily cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (504 cases) and Sabah (252 cases).

Meanwhile, he said 911 patients had recovered today, taking the cumulative number of those cured to 79,304, while there were 111 positive cases being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 51 requiring respiratory assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham said among other states and regions which reported new cases today were Johor with 167 cases; Negeri Sembilan (57); Penang (23); Perak (17); Melaka (nine); Pahang (six); Kedah (five); Kelantan (four); and Labuan and Putrajaya with two cases each.

A total of 120 cases were reported from clusters in prisons and immigration detention depots, namely Tembok Gajah Cluster (88 cases), Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster (24 cases), Sandakan Prison Cluster (three cases), Seberang Perai Prison Cluster (three cases) and Tembok Cluster (two cases).

On the death case today, Dr Noor Hisham said it involved a 69-year-old male non-citizen with a history of stroke, and his body was taken to the Labuan Hospital. — Bernama