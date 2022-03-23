Covid-19: 21,483 new cases, 73 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 73 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 34,535.

Twenty-five of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Perak reported the most number of fatalities with 19, followed by Johor and Selangor (11 each), Kedah (9), Penang (8), Kelantan, Malacca, Sabah and Terengganu (3 each) and Negeri Sembilan, Perlis and Sarawak (1 each).

There were no deaths in Pahang and the federal territories.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 21,483 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,032,435.