Covid-19: 24,316 new cases, 64 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 64 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 34,664.

Eighteen of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Johor reported the most number of fatalities with 11, followed by Perak (9), Kedah and Selangor (8 each), Malacca (5), Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Sarawak (4 each), Terengganu (3), Kelantan, Penang, Sabah (2 each) and Perlis and Kuala Lumpur (1 each).

There were no deaths in Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 24,316 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,079,242.