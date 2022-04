PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported eight Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 35,507.

There were two brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Selangor recorded five deaths, while Kedah recorded two. Melaka reported one death.

There were no deaths in the other states and in the federal territories.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 2,478 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,433,551.