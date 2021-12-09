Covid-19: 28 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 28 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Four were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 30,746.

All the states recorded single-digit deaths, with Selangor recording the highest number of new deaths at 6, making up 21.4 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Sabah (5), Johor (3), Kedah (2), Negeri Sembilan (2), Pahang (2), Perak (2), Penang (2), Kelantan (1), Malacca (1), Terengganu (1) and Kuala Lumpur (1).

No new deaths were reported in Perlis, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 60,878 active cases, including 428 in intensive care units (ICU), 237 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,673,019.