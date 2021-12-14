Covid-19: 29 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 29 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, eight of the new cases were brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 30,908.

Most of the fatalities were recorded in Terengganu with 5, followed by Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur (4 each), Kelantan, Sabah, Sarawak and Selangor (3 each) and Kedah, Pahang, Perlis and Penang (1 each).

There were no deaths reported in Johor, Melaka, Perak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 57,926 active cases, including 408 in intensive care units (ICU), 206 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,695,143.