Covid-19: 2,985 new cases, 994 recoveries - Health DG (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 2,985 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Malaysia today, bringing the cumulative figure for positive cases to 144,518, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham said 994 cases had recovered today, raising the cumulative figure for recoveries to 111,578, or 77.2 per cent of the total number of cases.

“The number of active cases is 32,377,“ he said at a press conference on Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said two of the new cases were imported.

“Selangor leads in new daily cases with 837, followed by Johor with 535 and Sabah which recorded 450 cases,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said 197 cases were in intensive care, with 79 requiring ventilator support.

He said four fatalities were reported today, three in Sabah and one in Johor, involving three men and a woman, including two Malaysians.

“This brings the Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia to 563, or 0.39 per cent of the total number of cases,” he said. — Bernama