KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,306 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in the country today, bringing the cumulative figure of positive cases to 161,740, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said of the total number of new cases reported today, seven were imported while 3,299 were local transmissions consisting of 2,198 Malaysian patients and 1,101 non-citizens.

“Of the overall tally, 38,791 are active cases. A total of 226 patients are currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit with 94 requiring ventilator support,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 today.

Dr Noor Hisham said four more Covid-19 fatalities were recorded today, raising the death toll to 605.

He said with 2,293 more recoveries recorded today, the cumulative number of those who had been cured of Covid-19 in Malaysia is 122,344, or 75.6 per cent of the total number of cases.

He added that there were nine new Covid-19 clusters detected today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the new clusters, including seven at the workplace were detected in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, Johor, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang.

He said the workplace clusters were the Taman Tasik Sungai Chua Cluster in Hulu Langat, Selangor; Kompleks Segamaha Cluster in Kinabatangan, Sabah; Jalan Bukit Bendera Cluster in Kota Kinabalu, Papar and Beaufort in Sabah and Tapak Bina Jalan Nipah Cluster in Titiwangsa Kuala Lumpur.

Other workplace clusters were Tapak Bina Era Duta Cluster in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur; Jalan TJ Cluster in Seremban and Cafe Genting Cluster in Genting Highlands Pahang, he added.

The remaining clusters were Jalan Suria Cluster which involved a private medical centre in Jalan Suria, Johor Bahru and Pulau Lima Cluster in which was detected in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan, following screening of symptomatic individuals. — Bernama