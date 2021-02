PETALING JAYA: A total of 3,391 new Covid-19 cases were recorded by the Health Ministry today, bringing the total number of active cases to 48,751.

The national tally now stands at 234,874 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the majority of today’s cases stemmed from local transmissions (3,387 cases) while four were imported.

A total of 19 new deaths were reported today, taking the number of fatalities to 845.

“The Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur recorded the most deaths with a total of seven, while Sabah recorded five deaths, Sarawak and Selangor had three deaths each and Perak recorded one death,” Noor Hisham said in a live press conference.

Selangor had the most number of cases today with 1,228 with 46 individuals recorded from the new Jalan Mokhtar, Jalan Enam Belas, Bandar Teknologi, Persiaran Jaya and Jalan Lima clusters while Johor recorded a total of 598 cases with 245 individuals detected in the new Jalan Rumbia Dua and Sri Sengkang clusters.

Kuala Lumpur recorded 395 cases with 25 from the new Jalan Jubilee cluster while Sabah recorded a total of 196 cases.

Sarawak recorded 178 cases with 12 individuals hailing from the new Jun Heng cluster while Penang recorded 149 cases with 44 from the new Tapak Bina Jalan Valdor cluster and Malacca had 141 cases.

Negri Sembilan recorded 116 cases with 39 from the new Industry TTJ cluster while Perak had 92 cases.

They were followed by Kedah (91), Terengganu (84 with four cases from the new Santong Paka cluster), Kelantan (58), Pahang (51 with eight cases from the new Industry Bentong Sebelas, Hikmah Muadzam and Taman Murni clusters), Labuan (seven), Putrajaya (six) and Perlis had one case.

Noor Hisham said 15 new clusters were detected today.

They are the Jalan Mokhtar, Jalan Enam Belas, Bandar Teknologi, Persiaran Jaya and Jalan Lima clusters (Selangor), Jalan Rumbia Dua and Sri Sengkang clusters (Johor), Jun Heng cluster (Sarawak), Tapak Bina Jalan Valdor cluster (Penang), Industry TTJ cluster (Negri Sembilan), Santong Paka cluster (Terengganu), Industry Bentong Sebelas, Hikmah Muadzam and Taman Murni clusters (Pahang) and the Jalan Jubilee cluster (Kuala Lumpur). — Bernama