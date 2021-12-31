Covid-19: 34 fatalities reported on the last day of 2021

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 34 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

With this, the country’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stand at 31,462.

Eleven of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Perak recorded the highest number of new deaths at eight, making up 23.5 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining death were in Sabah (7), Johor (4), Kelantan, Pahang and Selangor (3 each), Terengganu (2) and Kedah, Melaka, Perlis and Kuala Lumpur (1 each).

There were no deaths in Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 45,985 active cases, including 281 in intensive care units (ICU), 155 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,754,513.