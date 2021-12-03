Covid-19: 34 students, lectures at college tested positive

SEREMBAN: Thirty-one students and three lecturers at the Negeri Sembilan Matriculation College (KMNS) in Kuala Pilah, near here, were tested positive for Covid-19.

Kuala Pilah Security and Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Faizal Abdul Manap said all of them were sent to the Tampin Quarantine and Treatment Centre yesterday.

He said 105 others who had been in close contact with the infected students and lecturers have also been quarantined while waiting for their test results.

“Starting yesterday, we have also implemented administrative control to curb the spread of the coronavirus. A total of 523 students and lecturers took the test yesterday and their results came back as negative,” he said when contacted today.

Mohd Faizal said the students at the college have been placed under temporary lockdown and no one is allowed to enter or leave as compound fines would be issued to any individual who violates the order.

Nevertheless, he said parents were advised not to panic over the current development.

Yesterday, Negeri Sembilan recorded 181 new cases, bringing the total cumulative cases to 108,958.-Bernama