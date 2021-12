PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 3,504 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,695,143.

As of last night, the R-naught for Malaysia is 0.95. The R-naught has been on a six-day downtrend.

Meanwhile, hospital admission of Covid-19 patients nationwide is 5.6 per cent lower over the past seven days compared to the preceding week.