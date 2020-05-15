Covid-19: 36 new cases, 88 recover

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 36 new Covid-19 positive cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 6,855.

“The total number of active cases are 1,304 cases, with 14 positive cases under intensive care unit (ICU). Out of 14, five need ventilator assistance,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press conference today.

He also said 88 cases have successfully received treatment and been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,439.

Hisham said no deaths were recorded today, maintaining the total number of fatalities at 112.