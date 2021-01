PUTRAJAYA: A total of 3,631 new Covid-19 cases were reported today, taking the total number of infections nationwide to 165,371, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“Of the new cases, seven are import cases who were infected abroad while the remaining are local transmissions.

“As for the 3,624 local transmissions, 2,754 of them involved Malaysians and 870 foreigners,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 development here today.

The total number of active cases now stands at 39,464, with 238 cases being treated in the intensive care unit and 96 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

He said there were 2,944 recoveries today, bringing the cumulative recovery cases to 125,288 or 75.8 per cent of the total number of cases.

He added that the Ministry of Health (MOH) had also identified nine new Covid-19 clusters, with four of them involving workplace, two family gatherings and one wedding reception.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said there were 14 fatalities today involving 12 Malaysians and two foreigners. Seven of the fatalities were recorded in Selangor, two in Johor and one each in Perak, Sarawak, Kedah, Kelantan and Labuan. This takes the death toll in the country to 619.

On the new clusters, he said three of them were detected in Johor, two in Selangor and one each in Kedah, Terengganu, Pahang and Kuala Lumpur.

The workplace clusters are the Jalan Masjid Cluster in Kuala Lumpur with 16 cases; Jalan Taruka Cluster (16 cases) and Sri Gading Cluster (seven cases) in Johor; and Kebor Air Cluster in Terengganu (18 cases).

The cluster involving family gatherings are the Rantau Cempaka Cluster in Pahang as well as Selangor (14 cases) and Sayong Pinang Cluster in Johor (18 cases), while the Rakut Cluster in Sarawak (10 cases) involved a wedding reception.

Meanwhile, the detention centre clusters involved the Jalan Sungai Jerlok Prison Cluster in Selangor (217 cases) and the Kupang Cluster in Kedah (14 cases) following the screening of symptomatic individuals. — Bernama