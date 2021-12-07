Covid-19: 38 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported a total of 38 new Covid-19 fatalities yesterday.

Eight were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 30,652.

Selangor recorded the most number of deaths with 6, followed by Perak (5), Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur (4 each), Pahang and Sabah (3 each), Melaka (2) and Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak (1 each).

There were no deaths in Perlis, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 60,329 active cases including 463 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 249 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,663,034.