Covid-19: 39-strong team brave strong currents to vaccinate interior residents

KUALA KRAI: Forced to board a boat and brave the swift currents of the Kelantan River did not weaken the spirits of 39 personnel of the Kuala Krai District Health Office (PKD) to travel to Kampung Bahagia, near here, to undertake a Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach Programme.

The dicey 45-minute journey was further exacerbated as they had to take care of vaccines and medical equipment and at the same time observe Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOP) to check the spread of the virus.

Kuala Krai district health officer, Dr Hazura Mat Zubir said Kampung Bahagia and Kampung Mambung in the disrtict were very isolated villages.

Due to this, she said the residents had to use the service of boatmen or use logging trails which could only be used by four wheel drive vehicles for their vaccination appointments at the Vaccination Centre (PPV) in Kuala Krai town.

She said the Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach Programme today focused on those from the age of 18 and above.

“We made the decision that this vaccination programme must be taken out of the PPV after taking into account their transportation difficulties and the residents are not among the-well-to-do to go to town.

“So, we took the initiative to bring the personnel of the Kuala Krai PKD (District Health Office) and vaccines to vaccinate the residents at the compound of the Kampung Bahagia Mosque.

“The programme started at 9 am and ended at 1 pm,” she told Bernama before the Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach Programme got underway, here, today.

The programme today was made possible through cooperation between the Kuala Krai PKD, Guchil State Assemblyman’s Service Centre, the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital Kuala Krai, Fire and Rescue Department, the police and the Malaysia Civil Defence Force.

Dr Hazura added that the programme also involved the residents of 10 surrounding villages, including Kampung Keluak, Kampung Rimau, Kampung Berhala, Kampung Bantuan, Kampung Pasir Tinggi, Kampung Puchong, Kampung Sri Tanjong, Kampung Johal and Kampung Raba in the Mambong sub-district.

“About 400 people received their Covid-19 injections today,” she said.

Dr Hazura said the Kuala Krai PKD also provided a mobile vaccination service to the houses of residents with health problems including those with chronic diseases, the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (OKU).

Meanwhile, Dr Hazura said that 27,000 or 31.8 per cent of residents from the age of 19 had registered as vaccine recipients in the Kuala Krai district.

“A total 12,500 residents in the Kuala Krai district have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday,’’ she added. — Bernama