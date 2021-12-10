Covid-19: 41 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 41 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Six were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 30,787.

According to the CovidNow website, most of the new deaths were reported in Selangor with 6 cases, followed by Perak and Sarawak (5 each), Johor, Kelantan and Penang (4 each), Kedah, Sabah and Terengganu (3 each), and Melaka, Pahang, Perlis and Kuala Lumpur (1 each).

There were no deaths in Negeri Sembilan, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 60,856 active cases, including 419 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 232 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,678,465.