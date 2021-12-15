Covid-19: 48 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported a total of 48 new Covid-19 fatalities yesterday.

Of the total, 12 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 30,956.

Penang recorded the highest number of new deaths at 8, making up 16.7 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Kelantan (6), Sabah (6), Terengganu (6), Selangor (5), Perak (4), Johor (3), Negeri Sembilan (3), Kedah (2), Kuala Lumpur (2), Pahang (1), Sarawak (1) and Labuan (1).

There were no deaths reported in Malacca, Perlis, and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 57,674 active cases, including 382 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 201 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,699,240.