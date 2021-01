PETALING JAYA: A total of 5,298 new Covid-19 cases were recorded by the Health Ministry today, bringing the total number of active cases to 48,150.

The national tally now stands at 214,959 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the majority of today’s cases stemmed from local transmissions (5,295 cases) while three were imported.

There were 14 new deaths reported, taking the number of fatalities to 760.

“Selangor recorded the most deaths with a total of 12, while Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur recorded one each,” Noor Hisham said in a live press conference.

Selangor had the most number of cases today with 2,460 with 159 individuals recorded from the new Jalan Kewajipan and Persiaran Sabak cluster while Johor recorded a total of 1,020 cases with 156 individuals detected in the new Jalan Ithnin,Jalan Rami Tiga, Jalan Mega, and Sri Plentong clusters.

Kuala Lumpur recorded 783 cases with 151 from the new Tapak Bina Jalan Chulan cluster while Sabah recorded a total of 298 cases.

Malacca had 153 cases with 68 individuals hailing from the new Jalan Masjid Tanah cluster while Sarawak recorded 135 cases and Terengganu 83.

Pahang recorded 74 cases while Penang had 69.

They were followed by Perak (63 cases with nine individuals recorded from the new Jalan Tronoh and Bercham Raya clusters), Kedah (53), Negri Sembilan (42), Kelantan (30), Labuan (24), Putrajaya (six) and Perlis with five cases.

A total of 4,522 patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 166,049.

“There are 313 patients currently being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), with 127 of them requiring ventilator support,“ he said.

Noor Hisham said the new clusters were known as the Jalan Rami Tiga, Jalan Mega, Sri Plentong and Jalan Ithnin cluster (Johor), the Tapak Bina Raja Chulan cluster (Kuala Lumpur), the Jalan Kewajipan and Persiaran Sabak cluster (Selangor), the Jalan Masjid Tanah cluster (Melaka) and the Bercham Raya and Jalan Tronoh cluster (Perak).