PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded 55 new cases of Covid-19 today, down from 122 the day before. This brings the total number of infections to 6,353.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who made the announcement at his daily press briefing in Putrajaya, said there were no fatalities. The toll therefore remains at 105.

As of noon today, there were 1,764 active cases. Twenty-eight of them are still in intensive care, and among them, 13 are on ventilator support.

Noor Hisham said 71 patients were discharged, bringing to 4,484 the total number of those who have recovered from the infection. The recovery rate stands at 70.58%.

With the new enhanced movement control order (EMCO) now in place, he urged all to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) by observing requirements such as social distancing.

“Looking at the situation, we now have the conditional MCO (in place) to allow the business sector to take off,” he said.

He cited the cases of South Korea and Taiwan where the situation has been well-managed.

Hisham pointed out that although a restriction movement order is in place, “what is more important is that the South Koreans and Taiwanese have the social discipline”.

He reiterated the call for all Malaysians to adhere to it.